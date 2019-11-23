Soccer

Notoane hails U-23s' mental strength after Olympic qualification

23 November 2019 - 16:53 By Marc Strydom
The South African Under-23 side pose for a team picture on their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday from the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they finished third to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki (centre, left), U-23 coach David Notoane (centre) and Safa president Danny Jordaan (centre, right) are in the front row.
The South African Under-23 side pose for a team picture on their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday from the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they finished third to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki (centre, left), U-23 coach David Notoane (centre) and Safa president Danny Jordaan (centre, right) are in the front row.
Image: Marc Strydom

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane praised his players on their arrival back on Saturday from earning Olympic qualification in Egypt on Friday‚ on the mental fortitude they showed dusting themselves off from a dramatic defeat to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts on Tuesday.

The South Africans‚ after refereeing decisions went against them in Tuesday’s 3-0 semifinal defeat against eventual champions Egypt‚ lifted themselves to beat Ghana 6-5 on penalties in the U-23 Afcon’s third-place playoff at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

This was after a dramatic 2-2 draw by the end of normal time when the South Africans twice held the lead‚ but Ghana twice fought back.

Safa president Danny Jordaan was present at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday afternoon to welcome the U-23s back‚ their third place having secured qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I present before you today this group of people who have worked so hard over the last six or seven months‚ when we started on this Olympic dream‚” Notoane told the welcoming press conference.

“Thanks to the players first and foremost‚ because they are the ones out there who do the hard work‚ for a splendid team performance‚ and the sacrifices – the hard work‚ the sleepless nights‚ the video analysis.

“The first target‚ of course was to conquer Africa. That was our big dream. And on Tuesday we saw our dream fade before us in dramatic fashion in our match against Egypt.

“That’s football. We accepted that‚ we dusted ourselves off‚ we collected ourselves emotionally from that draining occasion.

“We faced Ghana in the playoff. Then we were only left with one target – which was to qualify for the Olympics.

“And I’m proud and happy to say that the mission that you [Jordaan] sent us on‚ we were able to deliver on.”

The SA U-23s began their path to Olympic qualification sweeping aside Angola 6-1 on aggregate‚ then Zimbabwe 5-0‚ in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

They drew 0-0 in their Group B opener against Zambia in Egypt‚ beat Ivory Coast 1-0‚ and drew 0-0 against Nigeria.

This is SA’s second Olympic qualification in succession‚ having competed at Rio 2016.

Egypt beat Ivory Coast 3-1 in Friday night's U-23 Afcon final‚ also at Cairo International Stadium.

Most read

  1. Chiefs set to play before another sellout crowd for the fourth weekend in ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs defender Cardoso responds to Pirates coach Mokwena's comments Soccer
  3. Sundowns' Patrice Motsepe expands his empire into the Blue Bulls Rugby
  4. Samir Nurkovic: Kaizer Chiefs have ‘the best fans in the world’ Soccer
  5. Safa say NO to Caf's attempt to parachute in SA as emergency hosts of event Soccer

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference

Related articles

  1. Notoane calls on Safa‚ PSL to support heroic SA U-23s at Tokyo Olympics Soccer
  2. Olympic dream on the line: D-Day looms for SA under-23 side Soccer
  3. SA under-23 coach David Notoane left stunned after referee penalty decision Soccer
  4. U-23s will fight for 90 minutes for place in the Olympics‚ says Tercious Malepe Soccer
  5. Mpoto the penalties hero as SA U-23s edge Ghana to the Tokyo Olympics Soccer
  6. Dubious penalty seals SA's fate against hosts Egypt in controversial Afcon semi Soccer
  7. Olympic dream tantalisingly close as SA prepares to face Egypt in crunch game Soccer
  8. SA U-23s out to fulfil Olympic dream after 2016 qualification Sport
  9. U-23s seek to emulate Bafana in Afcon semi against hosts Egypt Soccer
  10. SA U-23s will resist playing for a draw against Nigeria‚ says Notoane Soccer
X