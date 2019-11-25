Issa mourning period! Kaizer Chiefs fans devastated over loss to Maritzburg United
Kaizer Chiefs fans and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune are gutted after the team's loss to Maritzburg United in a Telkom knockout match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
The team lost 2-1. Seventy-eight minutes into the game, the teams were even, with United's Judas Mosemaedi scoring the first goal 30 minutes in, but this didn't last long.
78’| #KC 1 : 1 #MU— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 24, 2019
GOAL!!!!! Sasman scores!! Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 1 Maritzburg United. Sasman capitalizes on a rebound from Ofori's initial save#Amakhosi4Life #TKO2019
Mosemaedi scored again 85 minutes in. United will now face Mamelodi Sundowns at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14.
Chiefs fans took to Twitter to express their frustration at the loss, while injured goalkeeper Khune offered some words of encouragement. Here are the reactions:
As much as it hurts ,let us ReUnite #KhosiNation ,we’ll bounce back stronger than before 🙏🏼 let us remain Positive #WeAreAmakhosi #BackToBrilliance #Amakhosi4Life 🧡&✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/n9JiECSGFs— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) November 24, 2019
I'm not available,actually I'm dead will wake up tomorrow 💔😭#TKO2019 #KaizerChiefs #amakhosi4life— Marxist (@Kgomo389) November 24, 2019
Mood tomorrow at work 🤣🤣😂😂 #KaizerChiefs #TKO19 pic.twitter.com/JEJ019fTd8— La Decima 👆💗💕 (@PhotoColman) November 24, 2019
What is #KaizerChiefs in English...... pic.twitter.com/fXtwRVtdNP— Nkwal'Yenkosi (@Sandile_Shamase) November 24, 2019
#KaizerChiefs— WINTER (@loveissues13) November 24, 2019
If maritzburg was a car 🤣 pic.twitter.com/diVlQ1cxvo