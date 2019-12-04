Soccer

WATCH | The moment of madness that got Sundowns captain Kekana a four-match ban from Caf

04 December 2019 - 16:24 By Tiisetso Malepa
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana allowed emotions to get the better of him during a Caf Champions
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is available for selection in the Caf Champions League titanic clash against Wydad Casablanca after a four-match ban imposed on him by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The 34-year-old Kekana quietly served a four-match ban after Caf slapped him with a misconduct charge for shoving a referee in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg 2-1 away defeat against AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville in August.

Sundowns managed to keep the news of his ban away from the media and public since August 11 when Kekana received his marching orders until TimesLIVE caught wind of the developments this week.

