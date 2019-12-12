Soccer

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe still habours Safa ambitions

12 December 2019 - 12:10 By Marc Strydom
Lucas Radebe (L) and Danny Jordaan (R) during an event in Johannesburg. Radebe contested the Safa presidency against Jordaan in 2018 but was eliminated from the running on a technicality.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Lucas Radebe still harbours political ambitions and believes he has ideas that can improve South African football.

The former Kaizer Chiefs‚ Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend and captain says he is willing to start at grassroots level‚ if that is what it takes to ascend to the SA Football Association (Safa) leadership‚ and perhaps the presidency.

Radebe tried to contest the last Safa presidency elections against incumbent Danny Jordaan last year‚ but was blocked on a technicality.

He still believes Safa leadership needs young blood to be revived.

“To be honest I’ve always said that I want to be involved.

"But I think‚ ‘In which capacity I’m not sure’‚” Radebe said this week.

“If given the opportunity to contribute‚ yes I will really abide by that. But I know that I’ve tried before.

“I think that is my passion. And I do want to see our football progressing. I believe that there is a lot that we can do to ensure our football becomes successful.

“Especially in the structure and administration. I think we need new ideas. We need young people who will come up and revive our association.”

Radebe also said he does not feel the ruling “old guard” of Safa should see him as a threat‚ as he would want to work with them and incorporate their experience.

The ruling that made Radebe and several other candidates ineligible in 2018 was that they needed to be serving Safa members to contest the election.

This would mean the Bafana legend starting out as a representative of a local football association (LFA).

Radebe said he is willing to do that.

“To be honest‚ if that’s what it takes to get to that level‚” Radebe said.

“I mean‚ I’m in touch with my local LFA. And I’m still ambitious to be able to run at some point.

“But obviously it’s up to me now – where to empower myself‚ get some knowledge.

“Because you’re not just going to be given that opportunity. You’re going to have to earn it. So I’ll put in the hard work.

“We [Radebe’s playing generation] are not getting any younger. And as a person and ex-footballer I would like to represent in a bigger way and make sure that my ideas can help football in this country improve.

“And surely it’s all about sitting down with the top officials and see what the way forward is.

"It’s not about cutting them off. They’ve played a massive role in getting our football to where it is today.

“If the old guard can come and sit and open doors for us‚ I think the opportunities are there to come.”

