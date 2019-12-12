Mosimane after Sundowns win questionable penalty: 'If we benefited why not‚ it’s about time'

Fiery Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has fired back at cynics who say the club benefited from a poor refereeing decision and said they can deduct the goal Themba Zwane scored from the penalty spot in the Pretoria side's 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night.

Zwane’s equaliser in the second half from the spot was one of the major talking points at Loftus as most observers felt that the Bafana Bafana midfielder easily went down inside the box and deceived referee Kulasande Qongqo.

Sundowns were trailing 1-0 with the clock edging to the hour mark when Qongqo pointed to the spot without hesitation after Stellenbosch captain Mogamad de Goete challenged Zwane in the danger area.

“If I benefited you can minus and stay at 2-1‚ it’s up to you‚” he said after the game.

Mosimane has relentlessly criticised match officials since the start of the season and sparked a nationwide public debate after saying that some clubs have benefited from the inconsistencies of the man in the middle.

“If we benefited why not‚ it’s about time‚" he said.

"I even want an off-side or penalty on Saturday (Telkom Knockout final against Maritzburg United in Durban)‚ I will lift the trophy gladly.

"It is the way it is at this point and I will take it.”

Mosimane‚ who has had a brush with PSL prosecutor Nande Becker for his comments on the referees‚ has said in the past that he will admit it when he benefits from match officials.

“My last eight games in the league‚ I also need people to make mistakes‚ I am waiting. When I benefit I will tell you and admit it‚” he said in October.

Reflecting on the vital home win over the Capetonians to close the gap on leaders Kaizer Chiefs to ten games with a game in hand‚ Mosimane said he had to be tough on his players at halftime.

“I thought the second half we played better‚" he said. "I had to shout a little bit in the dressing room and I haven’t shouted for long.

"I did that because we gave this team a chance to play and they played exactly like AmaZulu did here.

"Against AmaZulu we scored only one goal but I was proud of the boys and that shows that we have a group of good football players.

“It was a difficult game because Stellenbosch put a shift like they always do to be honest.

"They are always a team that fights and sometimes I ask myself why are they at the bottom of the log.

"It means they don’t win enough games but they are a tough team with big boys in the middle and they have a lot of gladiators.”