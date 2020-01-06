Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts about the club

The beginning of a new decade marks a half-century anniversary celebration for one of SA's oldest and most-followed football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs. The club announced on Sunday that it will celebrate this milestone throughout 2020 and dedicate the year to honouring its supporters, staff and players.

Here are five must-know facts about Kaizer Chiefs:

Brainchild of Kaizer Motaung

The club was founded by its chairperson, Kaizer Motaung, on January 7 1970. Motaung was just 26 years old at the time. The birth of Kaizer Chiefs followed his successful soccer career, which was launched by his debut with Orlando Pirates in 1960, when he was 16 years old. So successful was Motaung that, in 1968, he left SA to play for Atlanta Chiefs in the US.

Orlando Pirates alternative

At the height of Motaung's career abroad, Orlando Pirates was experiencing internal squabbles and divisions which led to the expulsion of three of its players, Thomas Johnson, Ratha Mokgoatlheng and Edward Khoza. His attempts to resolve the issues failed, leading to the formation of Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs wins

Four years after its formation, the club won its first league title. In 1971 and 1972 it bagged the Life Challenge Cup and Champion of Champions titles. Other cups included the BP Top 8, which it won in 1973, 1974 and 1976.

Love and peace slogan

Motaung was known for preaching non-violence during the club's formative years, as soccer fans would often become aggressive and fight when their teams lost. This slogan, according to Kaizer Chiefs, remains true today and represents what it means to be a Kaizer Chiefs fan.

Celebrations

Jessica Motaung, the club's marketing director, said in a statement that Chiefs will celebrate its anniversary throughout 2020 to honour its employees, players and supporters. Amakhosi will also release a commemorative jersey, as well as a 50th-anniversary logo.

“Turning 50 is a remarkable landmark for us as Kaizer Chiefs. We have worked tirelessly through the years to make the club the institution it is today. The new jersey pays tribute to the club's strong heritage and rich history. We truly stand on the shoulders of giants, as our chairman always says, and we look forward to celebrating this year and milestone with the club's supporters.”