Soccer

'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract negotiations almost concluded

18 January 2020 - 12:26 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane during the PSL match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on January 15 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has provided an update on negotiations with the club by declaring that 80 percent of his contract has been concluded.

There has been intense speculation on his future at Chloorkop but he announced on Saturday morning that negotiations are progressing well and he is expected to put pen to paper soon.

“Very important to stay where you are loved. 80 percent of the contract concluded‚ we should be signing soon‚” said Mosimane who has already won the Telkom Knockout this season.

Mosimane joined Sundowns in 2012 after a two year spell as Bafana Bafana coach and he has won four league titles‚ one Telkom Knockout and two Nedbank Cup cups on the domestic scene.

On the continent‚ Mosimane has led the Brazilians to the Caf Champions League and the Super Cup gory in 2016 and 2017 respectively during his highly successful seven years at the club.

In his first season (2012/2013)‚ where he joined the club in the second round of the campaign‚ Mosimane helped Sundowns to tenth spot finish but since them he has either won the league or finished second.

This season‚ he is on course for second Champions League success as the club has qualified for the quarter-final stage with two group matches to spare and they are second on the PSL standings after seventeen matches.

