'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract negotiations almost concluded

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has provided an update on negotiations with the club by declaring that 80 percent of his contract has been concluded.

There has been intense speculation on his future at Chloorkop but he announced on Saturday morning that negotiations are progressing well and he is expected to put pen to paper soon.

“Very important to stay where you are loved. 80 percent of the contract concluded‚ we should be signing soon‚” said Mosimane who has already won the Telkom Knockout this season.