Soccer

Cape Town City coach Riekerink hopes his side have turned the corner

City will be without the suspended Criag Martin when they host Black Leopards on Friday night

20 January 2020 - 13:45 By Nick Said
Jan Olde Riekerink talks to the media in Cape Town on January 15.
Jan Olde Riekerink talks to the media in Cape Town on January 15.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink hopes his side have turned the corner following their 2-0 victory over Bidvest Wits on Saturday that gives them a little breathing space from the teams at the foot of the table.

Thabo Nodada missed a second half penalty‚ but goals from Kermit Erasmus and Craig Martin sealed a precious victory for the struggling Citizens.

Having also beaten Baroka FC this year‚ as well as claimed a point against AmaZulu when they inexplicably let a two-goal lead slip at home‚ it has been a better start to 2020 for City‚ even if they have had a 3-0 loss at Kaizer Chiefs as well.

“It gives us a boost‚ there are a lot of teams on 17 points and this now creates a small gap. Hopefully we win the next games and keep this rhythm.

“Since the beginning of the year‚ OK we lost to Kaizer Chiefs‚ but I thought we played better there.

"It was three high balls [that led to goals]. But we have now had two wins‚ a draw and a loss‚ so it is a good start.”

Old Riekerink also praised the attitude and conditioning of his players to get a win in extremely windy conditions at the Cape Town Stadium.

“They [the players] showed‚ even under difficult circumstances‚ that they can play and we did well. Physically we were good‚ and we deserved to win. We were the better team.

“Both goals were very good. It is always about anticipation‚ that is where Kermit did well‚ the finishing was very good.

“If you are in a bad situation and you miss a penalty‚ then it can influence the team. But not this group‚ I must pay them a big compliment.”

City will be without the suspended Martin when they host Black Leopards on Friday night as he was sent to the stands late on against Wits after picking up two yellows‚ though Olde Riekerink thinks neither were deserved.

“They were two very soft yellow cards‚ but we have more than eleven players‚ we have a good squad.”

Victory on Friday would take City to ninth and on the brink of a place in the top eight‚ while at the same time widening the gap between themselves and the bottom of the league.

READ MORE:

Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies

Mantwa Khoza, the wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman and Orlando Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, has died.
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates make it three for the coach

Orlando Pirates completed a week that no one will deny belonged to them by beating Highlands Park 3-1 through two quick goals by Thembinkosi Lorch ...
Sport
1 day ago

Leaders Kaizer Chiefs exposed again in Thohoyandou

Kaizer Chiefs are eating this elephant piece by piece but there are minor flaws in the grand plan of coach Ernst Middendorp.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  2. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  3. 'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract ... Soccer
  4. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa sends message of condolence to PSL chairman ... Soccer
  5. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion

Related articles

  1. Sundowns edge past SuperSport to cut Kaizer Chiefs' lead to seven points Soccer
  2. 'I was fired at least seven times this week' - Highlands coach Owen da Gama Soccer
  3. Ruthless Pirates thump Highlands at Orlando Soccer
  4. 'He has signed a pre-contract with SuperSport United,' says Barker Soccer
  5. Erasmus on target as 10-man City beat Wits Soccer
  6. 'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract ... Soccer
  7. Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo joins Swedish side Djurgarden Soccer
X