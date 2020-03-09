Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players'

09 March 2020 - 15:13 By Sazi Hadebe
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed three big-name players but coach Pitso Mosimane is keep his cards close to his chest.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly dumped Sundowns out of the Caf Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate win at the weekend but Mosimane is confident that his charges will come back stronger with the new arrivals in tow after their quarterfinal exit.

Mosimane's contract situation at Sundowns is still unresolved but he insisted that he would remain professional as the two parties attempt to find a solution.

The coach's contract comes to an end in June.

“I’m a professional coach‚” said the Sundowns coach.

“I behave as if I (will still be) here (next season).

"We’ve made signings and it’s just that you don’t know‚ we don’t say.

“We’ve made signings that I have recommended and the club has gone on with them. So we’ve got strength in the team. We have the strength in the team for next year.

“We will be a little better than what you see. And hopefully Mauricio (Afonso) will be back because he did his operation two days ago.

“So he will back after three months.

"He’ll join us in pre-season and we’ve added three signings‚ already signed but we can’t talk.

“That will make us a better team than this one in the Champions League. I’ve recommended the players and I’m happy that the club has gone with them‚ so we’re okay.

“We’ll try again next year guys and good luck to Ahly. Good luck coach (Rene Weiler) and go win it.”

Saturday's match ended in 1-1 draw after Sundowns striker Lebohang Maboe deflected in Ahmed Fathi's free-kick before Gaston Sirino equalised for Downs in the first half.

Ahly‚ who have won this competition a record eight times‚ came to SA leading 2-0 after Ali Maaloul scored a brace in the first leg played in Cairo last week.

Weiler's team will now meet Morocco's Waydad Casablanca in the semifinals next month while another Egypt-Morocco semifinal tie pits Zamalek against Raja Casablanca.

