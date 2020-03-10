Soccer

Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

10 March 2020 - 17:06 By Reuters
Olympiakos' president Evangelos Marinakis (C) celebrates on the pitch after the UEFA Europa league round of 32 second leg football match between Arsenal and Olympiakos at the Emirates stadium in London on February 27, 2020. The game finished 2-2 on aggregate after extra time, Olympiakos winning the tie on away goals.
Olympiakos' president Evangelos Marinakis (C) celebrates on the pitch after the UEFA Europa league round of 32 second leg football match between Arsenal and Olympiakos at the Emirates stadium in London on February 27, 2020. The game finished 2-2 on aggregate after extra time, Olympiakos winning the tie on away goals.
Image: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

The owner of Greece's most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus.

Evangelos Marinakis, a 52-year-old Greek businessman, said he was well and receiving treatment.

"The recent virus has "visited" me and I felt obliged to let the public know," he said in a social media post.

"I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors' instructions.

"I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery."

The virus has infected well over 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000. Greece has several dozen cases but no fatality so far. 

READ MORE:

Quarter of Italians on lockdown as coronavirus virus sweeps globe

A quarter of Italy's population was in lockdown Sunday as the government announced a spike in deaths, with infections soaring past 7,000, overtaking ...
News
1 day ago

How the coronavirus has hit global sport

In Italy, the hardest-hit European country with 366 deaths from COVID-19, Serie A descended into controversy when Italian sports minister Vincenzo ...
Sport
1 day ago

Italy limits travel and bans public gatherings across whole country

Travel was restricted across Italy from Tuesday and public gatherings were forbidden throughout the country as the government signed off on strict ...
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  2. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players' Soccer
  4. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  5. Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know

Related articles

  1. Fans banned from Barca v Napoli Champions League tie over coronavirus Soccer
  2. Serie A, all sport in Italy halted because of coronavirus crisis Soccer
  3. Boucher admits the coronavirus is a concern as the Proteas depart for India Cricket
  4. 'Military training' as China's footballers ordered to stay trim, beat virus Soccer
  5. Coronavirus causes havoc in Italy as doors are shut at football stadiums Sport
  6. Coronavirus could see Premier League games played behind closed doors Sport
  7. France resume Grand Slam bid despite coronavirus fears Sport
  8. WATCH | 'Embarrassing' England prop Joe Marler grabs Welsh opponent's genitals Rugby
  9. Sport in chaos: how the coronavirus has hit events globally Sport
  10. Release of James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed over coronavirus fears Lifestyle
X