Soccer

Selecting Itumeleng Khune would send the wrong message‚ says Roger de Sa

“We talk about ‘Itu’‚ ‘Itu’ – but I mean there’s got to be a time where you turn the page'

11 March 2020 - 15:20 By Marc Strydom
Itumeleng Khune retrieves the ball from the back of his net after conceding a goal against Highlands Park in Tembisa on February 22 2020.
Itumeleng Khune retrieves the ball from the back of his net after conceding a goal against Highlands Park in Tembisa on February 22 2020.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Roger de Sa says it will send the wrong message to in-form goalkeepers who are playing if Itumeleng Khune is selected for Bafana Bafana’s squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

De Sa‚ the former Bafana goalkeeper and Orlando Pirates coach‚ said national coach Molefi Ntseki’s selection at keeper should be quite simple‚ despite some apparent complications in the position.

Ntseki will announce his squad at Safa House on Thursday for the back-to-back qualifiers against Sao Tome – at FNB Stadium on Friday‚ March 27‚ and then at the Stade Nacional 12 de Julho on the Atlantic island on Tuesday‚ March 31.

Ronwen Williams‚ who came of age with a mature performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt‚ is the clear No 1.

For the SuperSport United goalkeeper’s back-ups‚ Ntseki must decide whether former Bafana stalwart and long-term injury absentee Khune’s four games for Kaizer Chiefs this season are enough to warrant a call-up.

Khune is being kept on Chiefs’ bench by Nigeria No 1 Daniel Akpeyi.

Of the other two keepers who were at Egypt 2019‚ Darren Keet now plays in the Belgian second division for OH Leuven and Bruce Bvuma has played just three times for Chiefs in 2019-20.

De Sa said he feels in-form goalkeepers who have been playing regularly should be the No 1 and 2 selections in Ntseki’s squad.

“I agree that Ronwen is obviously the guy who has shown the most consistency and held his place‚” De Sa‚ a Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns keeper in his playing career‚ said.

“Listen‚ I wouldn’t rule out Wayne Sandilands. I think his move to Orlando Pirates was a good one and he’s shown he can withstand the pressure of a big club.

“We talk about ‘Itu’‚ ‘Itu’ – but I mean there’s got to be a time where you turn the page.

“I fully agree on playing the guys who are in-form and playing. I always say your top two should be seniors and your third choice‚ if possible‚ should be the Under-23 keeper.”

By that reasoning‚ De Sa said‚ his three keepers would be Williams‚ and then either Sandilands or Keet as the second choice; and‚ even though he has played just three games for Bloemfontein Celtic this season‚ SA U-23 keeper Mondli Mpoto as the third choice.

Keet has played just eight league and cup games for Leuven since his transfer there from Wits in July last year‚ which would seem to promote Sandilands for a recall.

Pirates’ in-form keeper was kept out of former Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s Egypt 2019 squad by Bvuma’s surprise selection.

Bafana have begun with a 2-0 away loss against Ghana and 1-0 home win against Sudan to sit in second place in Group C to the Black Stars in the qualifiers for Cameroon 2021.

READ MORE:

No return to the PSL for the name Moroka Swallows if Swallows FC win promotion

The great football name of Moroka Swallows will not return to the Premier Soccer League next season if the Birds succeed in an increasingly credible ...
Sport
1 day ago

Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

The owner of Greece's most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Matthaus says Safa should have a 10-year commemorative match for the 2010 World Cup

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has questioned why the SA Football Association (Safa) has made no plans for a 10-year commemoration match for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players' Soccer
  4. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  5. No return to the PSL for the name Moroka Swallows if Swallows FC win promotion Soccer

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins

Related articles

  1. Nobody at Pirates is talking about catching Kaizer Chiefs: Zinnbauer Soccer
  2. Wits taking precautions with Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo Soccer
  3. Four-goal Josip Ilicic guides Atalanta into Champions League quarters Soccer
  4. Serie A, all sport in Italy halted because of coronavirus crisis Soccer
  5. 'Military training' as China's footballers ordered to stay trim, beat virus Soccer
  6. Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined Soccer
  7. 'Rulani Mokwena has just got to believe in himself‚' says former Chippa United ... Soccer
  8. 'We possibly could benefit Chiefs': Maritzburg coach Tinkler on twist in the ... Soccer
  9. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  10. Getafe refuse to travel to Italy for Inter Milan Europa League clash over virus Soccer
X