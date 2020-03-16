Soccer

PSL postpones fixtures due to coronavirus

16 March 2020 - 14:39 By Marc Strydom
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza briefs the media.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza briefs the media.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League has suspended all the coming week's Absa Premiership matches, but not yet the league or all domestic professional football, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Monday.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The league's matches on Tuesday (Mamelodi Sundowns versus Orlando Pirates), Wednesday (Kaizer Chiefs versus Bidvest Wits) and the coming weekend's round of matches have been suspended.

The PSL will hold a meeting on Thursday regarding any further decisions, including a potential suspension of the league. 

The announcement came after the PSL executive committee held an urgent meeting from noon on Monday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's national emergency declared on Sunday, in which one of the measures was a prohibition on gatherings of 100 or more people.

"We are facing challenges at the moment that have not been seen in the history of the country," Khoza said.

Khoza said the PSL will ask for clarity on the 100-person limitation regarding a decision on suspending the league, or playing matches behind closed doors.   

The PSL chairman said questions over promotion and relegation, player contracts and travel will be taken into consideration on any coming decision to suspend the league in its entirety.  

Khoza said the current season's MultiChoice Diski Challenge reserve league has been suspended in full, with immediate affect. 

There have been more than 60 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in SA, and more than 160,000 case and more than 6,000 deaths worldwide.  

READ MORE:

How the coronavirus has hit global sport

AFP looks at the effects on sport of the coronavirus, which by Friday had killed over 5,000 people while infecting more than 134,000 in 120 countries ...
Sport
2 days ago

Coronavirus hits world sport for six

Golf Masters postponed. English Premier League suspended. Formula One season comes to a screeching stop. Uefa Champions League halted. Super Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala tests positive for coronavirus

France international Eliaquim Mangala said that he is one of the five players and staff of La Liga side Valencia who have tested positive for the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. By George, what's going on here? Sport
  3. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  4. 'Do I want to be a spokesperson for Chiefs?': Mosimane on Maluleka’s move to ... Soccer
  5. David Mogashoa says Panyaza Lesufi saved Swallows from oblivion Soccer

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...

Related articles

  1. International Olympic Committee to hold talks with sport chiefs amid ... Sport
  2. Land Rover supports decision to cancel Cape Epic due to concerns over ... Sport
  3. Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney Soccer
  4. IOC reportedly to hold coronavirus crisis talks with sports bodies Sport
  5. Two Oceans Marathon latest event to be cancelled over coronavirus Sport
  6. Durban swimming gala postponed amid coronavirus fears Sport
  7. Coronavirus outbreak leaves global games in chaos Sport
  8. PETER BRUCE | A greater sense of urgency would make a good vaccine Opinion & Analysis
  9. IOC's Tokyo Olympic Games chief faces mandatory quarantine in Australia Sport
X