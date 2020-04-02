Soccer

Mokotjo and Brentford teammates agree to have salaries capped at around R115‚000 per week

02 April 2020 - 15:02 By Nick Said
Brentford's Kamohelo Mokotjo celebrates after scoring a goal during a Championship match away at Sunderland. File photo
Brentford's Kamohelo Mokotjo celebrates after scoring a goal during a Championship match away at Sunderland. File photo
Image: Action Images/Craig Brough

Kamohelo Mokotjo’s English Championship side Brentford could become the first club in that division to formally agree to wage cuts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought football around the world to a halt.

Brentford have enjoyed an excellent season and are currently fourth in the Championship‚ well on course to make the promotion play-offs at least and possibly earn a lucrative place in the Premier League.

But before that they must overcome the financial strain that the coronavirus has caused‚ especially as club boss Matthew Benham also owns Danish side FC Midtjylland‚ and makes his money in the betting industry that has been hard hit by the lack of live sport.

According to a report in the Mirror‚ Mokotjo and his teammates have agreed to have their salaries capped at £5‚000 per week (R115‚000) in order to help the club through the next few months until the season can resume.

Some English clubs are laying off non-playing staff‚ or asking the government to pick up their wages‚ while their millionaire players retain their full earnings.

This has caused a lot of controversy‚ where it is felt the players should be the first to make sacrifices‚ given that many are multimillionaires.

Brentford have gone the other route‚ with the players agreeing to take salary cuts themselves‚ which will no doubt endear Mokotjo and his teammates to club supporters.

Mokotjo has been sidelined by a knee injury since a 1-0 FA Cup loss to Leicester City in January.

The club have kept the extent of his injury under wraps‚ but it is assumed that the pause in the season might actually help him play some part in the latter stages of it resumes in June or July.

MORE:

Kermit Erasmus itching more than most to get back to action

Kermit Erasmus will be itching more than most to get back to action if and when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumes with the suspension of action ...
Sport
1 day ago

'I am losing R2,100 from one load': A taxi operator counts the cost of suspended PSL matches

These are desperate times for the men and women who transport fans to the stadiums and they have been struggling to make ends since the Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs coach Middendorp says the PSL will have to find creative solutions to finish the season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says the Premier Soccer League will have to find creative solutions – such as double-headers – to finish their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo's mother ... Soccer
  2. Yeye Letsholonyane: 'I want to advise footballers to consider going back to ... Soccer
  3. Lionel Messi confirms 70% pay cut for Barcelona players, criticises board Soccer
  4. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns stalwart Anthony Laffor issues warning to those who have written him ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra

Related articles

  1. Bundesliga offering some ideas for PSL on how to be able to complete season Soccer
  2. Acting CEO Madlala on threat posed by Covid-19 on PSL's finances: 'We are just ... Soccer
  3. Comitis on PSL's options after lockdown: 'Four games could be played at a ... Soccer
  4. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer
  5. Economic impact of Covid-19 hits football: 'I had to pay my players 40% of ... Soccer
  6. Makaringe on why he appreciates Mokwena: 'Coach Rulani would shout at me for ... Soccer
  7. FIFA’s plans to extend player contracts to the end of the 2019/20 season ... Soccer
X