Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena happy with support from club boss Siviwe Mpengesi

Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena says club boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has backed him to the tilt since he joined the Eastern Cape side in March and the length of his stay in Port Elizabeth will ultimately depend on whether the team owner wants him to continue beyond the end of their original agreement or not.

Mokwena joined Chippa in March in a surprise move and his agreement runs until the end of the season.

He guided his new employers to a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Bidvest Wits in his first and only match in charge in March before South Africa went into lockdown.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach said it would be up to Mpengesi to decide whether to continue the relationship at the end of the season or not.