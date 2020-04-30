Soccer

Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena happy with support from club boss Siviwe Mpengesi

30 April 2020 - 10:57 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Chippa United caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena says the lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis has given him and his technical team to work more on the team's weaknesses and strengths for when football does resume post the pandemic.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena says club boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has backed him to the tilt since he joined the Eastern Cape side in March and the length of his stay in Port Elizabeth will ultimately depend on whether the team owner wants him to continue beyond the end of their original agreement or not.

Mokwena joined Chippa in March in a surprise move and his agreement runs until the end of the season.

He guided his new employers to a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Bidvest Wits in his first and only match in charge in March before South Africa went into lockdown.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach said it would be up to Mpengesi to decide whether to continue the relationship at the end of the season or not.

“At the end of the season‚ it will be up to the chairman if he feels that we have done enough to be worthy of another opportunity to work with this club‚” said Mokwena.

“Regardless of what happens‚ I have a contract until the end of June.

"The reality for us is to remain focused between now and the end of June by doing the best we can for the club.

"We must try to put processes in place and make sure that things are in place and the team is in a good position for next season and is regardless of whether it is us or another coach.

"We have to make sure that there is planning for the future‚ it is our responsibility to make sure that the club is in a better place than we found it in.”

Mokwena said he has enjoyed Mpengesi's full support since his arrival in Port Elizabeth.

“So far things have gone on very well‚ the relationship with the chairman is very good and he has been very supportive‚" he said.

"He is ambitious and he wants to see the club do well for the seven million people of the province and his drive is extremely high.

"Part of that motivation and desire can only motivate us as coaches and all the people who are working or the club to work hard.”

