Absa drops PSL sponsorship, but may take up one of the cups

Absa Bank will not renew their R140m a season sponsorship of the premier division of South African football but the banking group is set to continue its relationship with the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The banking group's three-year sponsorship of the league comes to an end at the completion of the current season, but it has emerged that Absa could stay on and sponsor of one of the PSL's top-flight cup competitions.

Insiders told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the 16-year relationship is not over and besides taking over one of the cup competitions, the two parties are also in talks about Absa coming on board as the official financial service provider.

Absa group CEO Daniel Mminele said while their sponsorship of the league is coming to an end, they are exploring other alternatives to continue their relationship.