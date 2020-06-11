Mhlongo voices doubts about Motupa's attempt to catch Sundowns' attention

Bidvest Wits striker Gift Motupa has never hidden his desire to secure a move to star-studded champions Mamelodi Sundowns but outspoken ex-Bafana Bafana defender Benson Mhlongo is convinced that it would be a mistake if the transfer happens.

Motupa has cast longing gazes at coach Pitso Mosimane's side for the longest time and even publicly voiced hopes that the Brazilians will fullfill his dream of joining the side.

But Mhlongo, a former Orlando Pirates, Sundowns and Wits player and captain, warned that such a move could be detrimental to Motupa's career.

"When I look at Oupa (Manyisa), (Andile) Jali and (Lebohang) Maboe, who are similar to Gift, now those are great players (and yet) they [Sundowns] couldn't play them consistently," said Mhlongo.

"For Gift to be the best player that the country must see, he needs game time.