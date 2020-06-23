Two unnamed Kaizer Chiefs players have tested positive for Covid-19 and will immediately go into mandatory quarantine for the next 14 days‚ the club has announced.

Chiefs said the results of two players have come back positive following a series of Covid-19 tests that were conducted last Friday as they prepared for the expected return to non-contact training.

“Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday‚ two Kaizer Chiefs players’ results have come back positive from the laboratory‚” said Chiefs.

“A total of 70 individuals‚ including players‚ members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

"At the time of doing these tests‚ players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

Amakhosi said that their medical team is offering the affected players all the necessary support.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ medical team and management are working around the clock to provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and ensure they follow the guidelines. All the players and officials were given different timeslots and did not come into contact with each other.

"The affected duo will be in self-isolation for the stipulated period of 14 days. They will be retested after the isolation period as required. If their tests come back negative‚ they will then be able to rejoin the team.”

So far‚ Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates and Given Mashikinya of Bloemfontein Celtic are the two players who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Premier Soccer League.

Stellenbosch FC have reported that three staff members have also tested positive and are receiving treatment.