Soccer

Wolves must bolster attack, says manager Nuno

22 September 2020 - 11:11 By Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is looking for more reinforcements in attack.
Image: REUTERS/Nick Potts

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the Premier League club have to bring in more attacking players before the transfer window closes following the departure of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota to Liverpool.

While winger Daniel Podence impressed in a more advanced role in Monday's 3-1 league defeat by Manchester City, Nuno said he still wanted to strengthen up front.

"It's about having a squad with solutions," Nuno said.

"We feel that the players performing in that position on the pitch give us a lot of quality but at the same time we need to improve so we can be more clinical in the final moment.

"Before the transfer window closes we must improve our squad ... we must balance it better, we're working on it."

Wolves, who saw experienced defender Matt Doherty join Tottenham Hotspur during the close season, have already signed Matija Sarkic, Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal, Vitinha and Ki-Jana Hoever and have also been linked with a move for Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo.

The transfer window close on October 5.

Nuno's side travel to West Ham United on Sunday.

