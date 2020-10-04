Southampton compound West Brom troubles with 2-0 victory

Soccer

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo celebrates scoring their first goal.
Southampton beat an insipid West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the Premier League with goals either side of halftime from Moussa Djenepo and Oriol Romeu at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday to leave the visitors in danger of dropping into the relegation zone.

Southampton had a couple of chances to take an early lead but goalkeeper Sam Johnstone stood strong to make reflex saves to deny Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams from close range inside the first 15 minutes.

But Johnstone could do nothing when Djenepo received the ball in the box and executed a sharp turn to shrug off two defenders and fire a low shot into the bottom corner, giving the home side the lead four minutes before the break.

Romeu then produced a stunner with 20 minutes to play when he leapt into the air to latch on to an Armstrong cross, firing home a thunderous volley for his first goal in 50 games for the club.

Southampton moved up to 10th in the standings with their second consecutive win and clean sheet while winless West Brom remained in 17th place with a point after four games, with the bottom teams having a game in hand. 

