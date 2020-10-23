PODCAST | Cobra ready to strike Sea Robbers

Name: Ayanda “Cobra” Dlamini.

Age: 36.

Occupation: Youngest coach in the Premier Soccer League.

Discussion: Why I signed Augustine Mulenga. Why I went for experienced Alan Freese as assistant coach. Why I brought 36-year old Simphiwe Tshabalala in.

