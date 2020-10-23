PODCAST | Cobra ready to strike Sea Robbers

Soccer

23 October 2020 - 15:00 By Bareng-Batho Kortjass
Amazulu FC coach Ayanda Dlamini.
Amazulu FC coach Ayanda Dlamini.
Image: © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Name: Ayanda “Cobra” Dlamini.

Age: 36.

Occupation:  Youngest coach in the Premier Soccer League.

Discussion: Why I signed Augustine Mulenga. Why I went for experienced Alan Freese as assistant coach. Why I brought 36-year old Simphiwe Tshabalala in.

Catch it all in Dlamini's own words in this latest instalment of SportsLIVE with BBK. And oh, “bring on the Buccaneers!” says Dlamini as he prepares to kick off the DStv Premiership against Orlando Pirates.

Let's kick off the conversation:

