'I hope we get justice soon', says Itumeleng Khune at unveiling of Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone

Itumeleng Khune says what cuts deep about Senzo Meyiwa’s death is that he never got to accomplish everything he wanted to achieve in life.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was speaking at the unveiling of the tombstone for the slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper at the Mayville Heroes Acre in Durban on Tuesday.

“I was so proud of him. He had been waiting for his opportunity to come. He took over Bafana Bafana, played well and qualified for Afcon. Those were our childhood dreams.

"Some of what we shared as childhood dreams, we managed to tick off all the boxes. To lose him was heartbreaking because I knew we had not accomplished everything we set for ourselves.

"I hope we get justice very soon,” Khune said.