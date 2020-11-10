Soccer

'I hope we get justice soon', says Itumeleng Khune at unveiling of Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone

10 November 2020 - 18:00
Senzo Meyiwa's mother Ntombifuthi next to his tombstone, which was unveiled at Mayville Heroes Acre in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Itumeleng Khune says what cuts deep about Senzo Meyiwa’s death is that he never got to accomplish everything he wanted to achieve in life.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was speaking at the unveiling of the tombstone for the slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper at the Mayville Heroes Acre in Durban on Tuesday.

“I was so proud of him. He had been waiting for his opportunity to come. He took over Bafana Bafana, played well and qualified for Afcon. Those were our childhood dreams.

"Some of what we shared as childhood dreams, we managed to tick off all the boxes. To lose him was heartbreaking because I knew we had not accomplished everything we set for ourselves. 

"I hope we get justice very soon,” Khune said. 

Bafana Bafana players Ronwen Williams, Itumeleng Khune and Thulani Hlatshwayo with Safa president Danny Jordaan and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sports, arts and recreation Hlengiwe Mavimbela at the unveiling.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The unveiling was attended by Meyiwa's family, including his mother Ntombifuthi, SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, and Bafana Bafana players Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and assistant Arthur Zwane were also present.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on October 26 2014 at the home of his girlfriend's mother. It has been six years since his murder, and there are still wild allegations floating around.

On October 26, police minister Bheki Cele said the police and the prosecution team had a “watertight” case against the five suspects they arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Khune described Senzo as “bold, competitive and passionate”.

He also recalled his friend and rival on the field as a kind and considerate person.

“When I was promoted to the Chiefs first team, he brought me a KFC Streetwise Two to celebrate. Three weeks later he got promoted and I did the same,” said Khune. 

Both goalkeepers made their respective PSL debuts with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in 2007 after coming from development, and grew from competing for the number one spot in the junior national sides to Bafana Bafana.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Senzo's brother Siyabonga Meyiwa thanked attendees for their support. 

He said Senzo came from a lineage of excellence and his only option was to achieve greatness.

TimesLIVE

