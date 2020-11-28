Soccer

'Best coach in Africa': Pitso Mosimane toast of SA after winning Caf Champions League again

"We've witnessed history in the making".

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
28 November 2020 - 09:54
Pitso Mosimane won his second Caf Champions League title on Friday night.
Pitso Mosimane won his second Caf Champions League title on Friday night.
Image: Al Ahly Twitter

Social media is flooded with messages of congratulations and celebration after SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane won his second Champions League title, leading Al Ahly in a dramatic 2-1 final win against Zamalek on Friday night.

Amr El Soleya put Ahly into the lead in the sixth minute before Zamalek's Shikabala equalised. Mohamed Magdy then produced the winner in the 86th minute.

It was Al Ahly's first title since 2013 and their ninth overall. Mosimane joined the team in September and won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

He joins a list of only seven coaches who have won the cup more than once.

SA flags were worn and waved during the team's celebration, as Pitso and his technical team, which comprises several South Africans, savoured the victory.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, who were glued to their screens. Many took to social media after the game to share praise for Mosimane and his side.

The coach's name topped the SA Twitter trends list as TLs were filled with messages hailing him as the best coach on the continent.

READ MORE

Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to Caf Champions League final glory

Pitso Mosimane has entered the annals of elite coaches on the African continent to have won two Caf Champions League trophies, steering Al Ahly to ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Five things that might happen if Pitso Mosimane wins the Champions League at Al Ahly

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane stands on the verge of his second Caf Champions League trophy when the Red Devils meet bitter Cairo foes Zamalek in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of Cairo

Pleased with himself, he grabs the buckle of his belt while he puffs out his chest and proudly soaks in the adulation from the audience.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Five things that might happen if Pitso Mosimane wins the Champions League at Al ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns: Gaston Sirino may be bringing the club into disrepute Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs great Doctor Khumalo remembers playing in front of Maradona: 'he ... Soccer
  4. Makhaya Ntini says Graeme Smith must instruct the Proteas to take a knee: 'he ... Cricket
  5. EFF's ultimatum to Safa: no Bafana matches in SA unless Banyana are paid ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X