Abdul Bhamjee was more than a PRO to the National Soccer League (NSL)‚ which formed from 1985‚ and was also a driver of its marketing and financial success‚ South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has said.

Jordaan said Bhamjee was also a strong voice for a single South African football league and governing body in the fractured 1980s.

The NSL‚ breaking away from the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL)‚ which was formed in 1970‚ set new standards in marketing and capitalised on sponsorship and TV broadcast rights.

It set a platform for today’s even more lucrative and professional Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ which was formed in 1996.

Bhamjee‚ who died aged 83 in Johannesburg on Monday night‚ as the exuberant PRO of the NSL was‚ Jordaan said‚ “the face of the organisation”.

“Abdul Bhamjee was one of the flamboyant characters in South African football‚” Jordaan said on Tuesday.

“He made the position of PRO almost the head of marketing in the organisation. He really drove that process. If he went to a BP [Top 8] final he would be dressed in green pants and a yellow jacket‚ always aligning himself in his dress with the sponsor.”