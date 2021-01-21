“You can’t focus on that‚” Mosimane said to an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists’ Association.

“If you want to coach Al Ahly‚ and want to coach Sundowns‚ do you worry about the former player who’s been asked‚ ‘Do you think the guy is doing well‚ will they make it‚ do you think he’s selecting the right squad?’

“Former players have got what they have to say and we always have to respect their contributions in football.

“Some speak well. I mean [ex-Zamalek and Tottenham star] Mido came out‚ he spoke so well. Wael Gomaa came from Qatar — he came to me‚ oh unbelievable.

“These legends are coming and saying good things. [Mohamed] Aboutrika has been saying good things.

“... That pressure is always there. You must thrive under criticism.”

Mosimane did let on that sometimes the pressure at Ahly is more than he’s previously experienced.

Speaking on a different subject‚ Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe’s bid for the Confederation of African Football presidency‚ Mosimane said: “This will also open other things. And we will know now what football is in North Africa.

“We need to know that. It’s huge‚ it’s tough. It’s expectations‚ it’s pressure.

“If you think I had pressure at Sundowns‚ no my friend‚ I have pressure here. Now this is real stuff.

“You draw one game‚ you lose one game‚ you are on the edge. So you have got to win.”

Mosimane is the first black sub-Saharan African to coach Ahly in their 113-year history. There certainly seems an element of sour grapes‚ or envy‚ to some of the criticisms in a country used to seeing Egyptians‚ North Africans or Europeans appointed at its football clubs.

Hassan‚ assistant-coach to twin brother and legendary Egypt striker Hossam at Ittihad‚ was responding to a 4-0 thrashing by his team by Mosimane’s Ahly.