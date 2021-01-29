Soccer

PODCAST | Buhle breaks the silence

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
29 January 2021 - 16:46
Buhle Mkhwanazi found himself in limbo after Bidvest Wits were sold to TTM of Limpopo.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi has not kicked a ball in anger in many months.

The 2016 MTN8 winner and 2017 Premier Soccer League and Telkom Knockout champion joins BBK on SportsLIVE with BBK to talk about his standoff with chaos club TTM, his next destination, turning down an offer from North Africa after the 2019 Afcon and his thoughts on Gavin Hunt and Kaizer Chiefs.

Listen to what he had to say:

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production

Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
