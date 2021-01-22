Sport

PODCAST | Music in the air — what pumps up your favourite sportsmen?

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
22 January 2021 - 16:01
Makazole Mapimpi was the first Springbok player to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Reneilwe Letsholonyane.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

What's popping in the ears of flying winger and Rugby World Cup hero Makazole Mapimpi when he prepares himself for the battle ahead?

What sound moves the spirit of veteran footballer Reneilwe Letsholonyane as he plans and plots against opponents before stepping onto the football field?

I caught up with the superstars for the very first serving in 2021 of your favourite podcast, SportsLIVE with BBK.

Here is what they had to say:

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production

X