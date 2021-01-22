SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Music in the air — what pumps up your favourite sportsmen?
22 January 2021 - 16:01
What's popping in the ears of flying winger and Rugby World Cup hero Makazole Mapimpi when he prepares himself for the battle ahead?
What sound moves the spirit of veteran footballer Reneilwe Letsholonyane as he plans and plots against opponents before stepping onto the football field?
I caught up with the superstars for the very first serving in 2021 of your favourite podcast, SportsLIVE with BBK.
Here is what they had to say:
SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production