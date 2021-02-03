PPE in the crosshairs as AG guns for military’s R4.3bn Covid allocation

According to the AG, there were no adverse findings on the department in other focus areas, but compliance on personal protective equipment (PPE) was akin to running a spaza shop.

A quarter (R1bn) of the Covid-19 budget for the military was allocated for procurement of PPEs, R849m of which had been spent by September 2020.

The AG’s findings were scathing on how the military conducted its business on the procurement and management of PPE.

Among other shortcomings, the AG found that it:

had no adequate planning on the amount of PPE to be procured;

failed to put in place proper control of the inventory system for the receipt, accounting and distribution of PPE;

allowed thieving of PPE owing to the improper inventory system;

did not always procure PPE at market-related prices as stipulated by National Treasury;

disregarded local content threshold requirements;

awarded PPE contracts to companies whose tax matters were not in order; and

failed to do stock control at its main PPE depot as well as all its regional depots.

Other areas of budget allocation and expenditure that the AG focused on included deployment of soldiers, Covid-19 related medicine supply for military personnel, facilities and medical equipment.

On deployment, the department allocated R1.3bn, of which R763m went towards the salaries and allowances for soldiers, while the remainder went to other deployment related costs, such as fuel. On this expenditure item, there were “no discrepancies identified”.