Manchester United are not title contenders, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

07 February 2021 - 10:58 By Reuters
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rued his team's defending.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side cannot be considered title contenders after they twice blew a lead to draw 3-3 with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes put United ahead but sloppy defending allowed the visitors to get back on level terms through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

Scott McTominay fired Solskjaer's side into the lead in the 70th minute but they were stunned in stoppage time as Everton snatched a draw with the last kick of the game from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

A win would have taken United level on points with leaders Manchester City, who have two games in hand and visit champions Liverpool later on Sunday.

"We shouldn't even be considered as title-chasers," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"We've got to be better as a team and let's see where we end up. Going forward, we need to stop conceding easy goals.

"When it's in the last minute of added time it's very disappointing. I wouldn't blame anyone on the goals but we know we can defend better."

United host West Ham United in the FA Cup on Tuesday. 

