Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt after embarrassing defeat to Richards Bay: 'We need a lot of work'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has offered a sobering assessment of his team by declaring that they need a lot of work after the 2-1 defeat to GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay.

Richards Bay scored a late goal to dump Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup and this means Amakhosi will have to win the league to finally break the near six-year trophy drought.

Hunt‚ who admitted that this defeat has embarrassed him and is the worst of his largely successful 27 years as a coach‚ said his toughest job now is to pick up the players.

“There are a couple of ways you can handle these things and hopefully they do care because I haven’t spoken to them yet‚” said Hunt shortly after the match.

“Hopefully they do care about the results and they do care about what went on.