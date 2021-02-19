Politics

'I have done nothing wrong': Ace Magashule after corruption trial appearance

19 February 2021 - 12:06
Ace Magashule waving at scores of his supporters moments after appearing at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Proclaiming his innocence, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday said he hoped the court matter against him and 10 others would soon be concluded.

Speaking to a contingent of media on the steps of the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after the postponement of his court case, Magashule said: “We hope for a speedy trial because justice delayed is something else.”

“We are looking forward to August 11,” he added, referring to the date set down for the next court proceedings.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. I will prove it in court,” Magashule said.

With a large  police contingent present amid hundreds of his supporters who had travelled from all around the country to show allegiance to him, Magashule was cautious not to join his supporters in breaching Covid-19 regulations which prohibit political gatherings.

Magashule left the courthouse, entered a vehicle and drove around the streets, standing out from his sunroof to wave to the crowds – some of whom were not properly wearing their masks.

He was reluctant to comment on whether the seven-month postponement of this court case would have any effect on his political standing.

Addressing reporters on this, he said the ANC national executive committee (NEC), whose guidelines state that those facing criminal charges must step aside pending the finalisation of their cases, would decide his future.

The NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences.

TimesLIVE

