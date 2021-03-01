Soccer

Manchester United are not scoring enough goals, says Solskjaer

01 March 2021 - 09:44 By Reuters
Manchester United have scored the most goals in the league this season but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more goals.
Image: Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the team's defensive display in Sunday's Premier League goalless draw with Chelsea but said his attacking players have room for improvement.

United defended solidly throughout against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to earn a point as they denied the hosts a chance to regain their spot in the top four.

Solskjaer's side have scored the most goals in the league this season (53) but the Norwegian expects more quality from his side, who are second on the table with 50 points from 26 games, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

"We're not scoring enough goals, that's for sure," Solskjaer said after the match.

"We came away and it's another good clean sheet but the next step for this team is to win these games and score a goal.

"In these so-called big games, we've kept some great clean sheets, great defending, energy, attitude.

"The lads have done absolutely everything right defensively. Attacking-wise we need that little bit of quality but that will come."

United travel to face 13th-placed Crystal Palace on Wednesday. 

