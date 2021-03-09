Soccer

Why Chiefs’ Happy Mashiane will not celebrate if he scores against Maritzburg

09 March 2021 - 12:41 By Marc Strydom
A file photo of then Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp sharing a light moment with emerging youngster and left winger Happy Mashiane during a training session at Naturena.
A file photo of then Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp sharing a light moment with emerging youngster and left winger Happy Mashiane during a training session at Naturena.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Happy Mashiane says he will not celebrate if he scores against Maritzburg United on Wednesday because their coach‚ Ernst Middendorp‚ gave the exciting attacker his debut in senior football.

Chiefs meet Maritzburg with a number of factors influencing the DStv Premiership game at Harry Gwala Stadium.

It will be the Soweto giants’ third match-up this campaign against the coach who led them to second place last campaign. Chiefs and Maritzburg are at 1-1 – Amakhosi beat the Team of Choice 2-1 in the early-season MTN8‚ then Middendorp had a satisfactory return to FNB Stadium for a 2-0 league victory to the KwaZulu-Natal team in January.

Both teams need a win. Maritzburg‚ on the back of a victory and a draw‚ need points to continue clawing their way from second-last place and the relegation zone.

Tenth-placed Chiefs need to start accumulating points in the league again to avoid potentially matching or ending below their worst two finishes of ninth place.

Mashiane (23) returned from injury to become Chiefs’ youngest player to score in the Caf Champions League in their 2-0 Group C win against Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

He said he will not celebrate if he scores against the team of the coach who gave him his PSL and Chiefs debuts in the 2018-19 season.

“It’s nothing personal‚” Mashiane said of Chiefs’ third meeting in 2020-21 with old coach Middendorp.

“It’s just that we have to work and I have to respect‚ so that if maybe I do score I won’t celebrate because he’s one of the coaches who gave me the platform.

“We know that in the league they [United] won at out home here at FNB‚ so it won’t be easy. Because you know that at Harry Gwala most teams don’t get out of there with maximum points.”

Mashiane struck a classy second for Chiefs in the 79th minute against Petro‚ scything through the middle and finishing low past goalkeeper Signori Antonio.

“Coming back from injury wasn’t that easy. I had to work hard to be in the starting line-up again and I was fortunate enough to score a goal‚” the SA Under-20 and U-23 international‚ who has had his share of injuries in the gruelling‚ Covid-19-impacted season‚ said.

“And apparently I’m the youngest player to score in the Champions League [for Chiefs].

“I’m working on being consistent and trying to prevent my injuries. Most of the time I get lucky because they are minor injuries. So I pull put on time so that I don’t strain too much.”

Battling Chiefs are looking to reverse a run of six matches without a win in the league.

MORE:

Big boys league is where South African soccer must play

The football gods are smiling on SA soccer. That seems the case at least on two fronts, says the writer.
Sport
2 days ago

Motsepe on Caf presidency: 'I was always taught that don’t count your chickens before they hatch'

The whole world expects Patrice Motsepe to be named Confederation of Football (Caf) president unopposed on Friday but the Mamelodi Sundowns owner is ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Caf presidency race: Phakama Patrice Motsepe

Old-fashioned campaigning, travelling to meet countless continental soccer chiefs since announcing his Confederation of African Football (Caf) ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs salvage some pride in Champions League

Not much has gone Kaizer Chiefs' way in 2021, so a win by a 2-0 margin even against outclassed opponents in the Caf Champions League against Petro de ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa weighs Caf Champions League bid

The decision whether Safa will bid to host the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League 2021 will be discussed during the national executive committee ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ndengane scores late penalty as Tshakuma deny Swallows in Soweto

Alfred Ndengane won a late penalty and converted it to deny Swallows what looked like a certain win against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Senghor, Anouma confirm withdrawals as Motsepe set for Caf presidency Soccer
  2. Sundowns beat TP Mazembe to claim full control of Group B Soccer
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Big boys league is where South African soccer must play Sport
  4. Ferguson says feared losing memory, speech after brain haemorrhage Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs Happy to end eight-match winless run against Petro Soccer

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
X