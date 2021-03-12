Mamelodi Sundowns owner Dr Patrice Motsepe was appointed as Confederation of African Football (Caf) president at the organisation’s elective congress in Rabat‚ Morocco, on Friday.

He is going to have his hands full as he takes over an organisation riddled with corruption‚ poor governance‚ lack of transparency and financial inadequacy. The SA billionaire mining magnate will be expected to turn around the long-ailing continental ruling body.

TimesLIVE has identified five burning issues in Caf and African football that Motsepe must address as soon as possible:

1. TV rights

For many years‚ the rights to broadcast marquee tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations‚ Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup were held by European companies. Those companies often made it difficult for African broadcasters to afford sub-licensing and as a result most people have not been able to watch those tournaments in recent years.

As things stand‚ the majority of football fans in SA can’t watch Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on television because their matches are only available on streaming platforms‚ which are not easily accessible to most people. This is disastrous to Caf as it affects sponsorship and income revenue value.