OPINION | Caf presidential race: Why Patrice Motsepe is about to have the last laugh

The jokes kept on coming and an appreciative audience bawled their approval in instantaneous bursts of uncontrollable laughter when mining magnate Patrice Motsepe announced that he was bidding to become the next Confederation of African Football (Caf) president last year.

The announcement had them rolling in the aisles as the 59-year-old Motsepe has never held a position at the South African Football Association‚ and was a surprise candidate.

The amateur comedians had a field day from Cape to Cairo and the businessman was labelled a "football novice"‚ a "baby at this level"‚ a "wet behind the ears administrator who is biting more than he could chew" and many other more colourful descriptions.

Fast forward to today and the wannabe comics have slinked away with their tails tucked firmly between their legs as Motsepe is within touching distance of an office only a few dare to dream about.