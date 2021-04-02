Second-string Wydad warn Kaizer Chiefs they are in Johannesburg to win

A second-string Wydad Casablanca, who have travelled without their hugely experienced coach Faouzi Benzarti, have warned Kaizer Chiefs there will be no easy game at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The 2017 winners and 2018-19 runners-up of the competition meet Chiefs in their Caf Champions League Group C clash at FNB Stadium, where a win for Amakhosi can significantly strengthen the Soweto giants’ chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

Wydad have arrived without legendary coach Benzarti, a winner of two Caf Confederation Cups and nine league titles in his native Tunisia, as the 71-year-old coach was reportedly due to take his Covid-19 vaccine shot on Thursday. Having already qualified for the knockout phase, they have also left behind several front-line players.

Wydad, though, cautioned Chiefs not to expect any walk in the park, though the Johannesburg team will certainly be looking for a significant improvement on the 4-0 thrashing the crack Moroccan club handed them in neutral Burkina Faso in February.

“Wydad of Casablanca is a great team and we play match by match. We have a great team with great players,” said Wydad’s assistant-coach Mohamed Benchrifa, who has led the team to SA.

“In Wydad we have many good players. We know that our players play for our national team, and all other players are ready to play.

“We are playing for three competitions — the Champions League, our national championship and for our cup.

“We have several players who have the same level. The players who are with us have already played in many matches.