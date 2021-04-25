Soccer

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family's ownership

25 April 2021 - 14:57 By Reuters
A file photo of Manchester United supporters protesting against the club's American owners the Glazer family during a Premier League match at Old Trafford.
A file photo of Manchester United supporters protesting against the club's American owners the Glazer family during a Premier League match at Old Trafford.
Image: REUTERS/Darren Staples

Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday to demonstrate against the Glazer family's ownership after the club was involved in plans to join the now-failed European Super League, British media reported.

Manchester United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the breakaway league before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

The club was bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in 2005.

Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership.

Club supporters assembled by the Trinity Statue outside the ground on Saturday and set off yellow and green flares - colours synonymous with fan protests against the Glazer family, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Protest signs read "United against greed" and "Glazers out", according to Sky Sports.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway project, said on Tuesday he would step down from his role at the end of 2021.

Liverpool, owned by Fenway Sports Group and another of the English clubs involved in the Super League, also saw around 150 fans protest on Saturday before a match with Newcastle United.

Banners saying "Enough is enough, FSG out" and "Our game, our club: thanks but no Yanks" were unfurled outside Anfield.

American owner John Henry has apologised for the club's involvement in the project.

Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League, visit Leeds United later on Sunday.

MORE:

Best thing about Super League is it did not happen, says Klopp

The most positive thing about the attempt by 12 elite clubs to form a closed European Super League (ESL) is that “it did not happen“, Liverpool ...
Sport
1 day ago

Super League will return, insists Perez

Florentino Perez is not used to losing, either when signing soccer stars to grace the immaculate turf of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or in ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Carlos Queiroz favourite to be named Safa’s new Bafana coach

Carlos Queiroz appears to be the man the SA Football Association (Safa) have resolved to appoint as the next Bafana Bafana coach‚ following ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jordaan on Safa deficiencies: ‘Although the president gets blamed it’s not the president that does these things’

Safa president Danny Jordaan has suggested his previous CEOs are at fault for lack of implementation on promised development programmes, such as the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa postpones Bafana coach announcement

The SA Football Association’s (Safa) expected announcement of its new Bafana Bafana head coach in Saturday has been postponed.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Petersen on calls to sack Proteas coach Boucher: 'it is highly unlikely that ... Cricket
  2. Itumeleng Khune catches heat after Amakhosi's defeat by Cape Town City - 'this ... Soccer
  3. SA Rugby releases new Rainbow Cup fixtures Rugby
  4. Safa postpones Bafana coach announcement Soccer
  5. McCarthy downplays touchline altercation with Sundowns' Lebusa: 'It was just ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X