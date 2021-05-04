Ex-Everton midfielder Pienaar‚ who followed in mate McCarthy’s footsteps to Ajax Amsterdam‚ threw his support behind the idea of Bafana’s all-time top scorer becoming the national team coach.

“I think the whole thing with the national team‚ the structure within the set-up for the coaches hasn’t been that great for the last few years — we have to be honest about that‚” Pienaar told TimesLIVE.

“If you look at the previous coach [Ntseki]‚ I don’t think he had much support inside the structure for him to just go about his business‚ and how he wanted the national team to play.

“But I think Benni‚ on the other hand‚ has got a clear structure. He showed at Cape Town City the kind of football he wants to play.

“He’s a people’s manager. He’s been in that situation before [as a player]‚ played for the national team and at the highest level. So he knows how to communicate to the players.

“And that’s important. The players will also have respect for the manager‚ because obviously he’s been there and done it‚ and he’s seen it all.

“So I think with his stature‚ if you get him into the national team set-up it will only benefit the country.”