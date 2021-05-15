Kaizer Chiefs’ new dawn under Gavin Hunt on the verge of disaster?

What started as the ushering in of the new dawn under coach Gavin Hunt is threatening to end in complete disaster for Kaizer Chiefs over the remaining weeks of the DStv Premiership campaign.

Amakhosi, who finished second to Mamelodi Sundowns last season, imploded spectacularly this season under Hunt and they face a realistic possibility of missing out on the top eight, or even finishing lower than their worst two positions of ninth.

Chiefs have embarrassingly managed only two wins from their last 15 league matches and five points separate them and second-from-bottom Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

To save their season by qualifying for the MTN8 next season, Chiefs possibly have to win their remaining three matches against relegation-threatened Black Leopards, Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy.

There is everything to play for at this stage of the campaign and in the case of Chiefs’ last three opponents bottom-of-the-log Leopards are fighting for their lives, Arrows are eyeing third spot and Galaxy want to end their maiden season in the PSL in the top eight.

The problem for Chiefs is that they may not qualify for the top eight even if they get nine points from Leopards, Arrows and TS Galaxy if Baroka and Cape Town City get favourable results in their three remaining matches.

Amid this poor season where Amakhosi have only managed to win six out of their 27 matches, Hunt admitted it is his worst campaign in 27 years of coaching.

“Personally in terms of results this year has been my worst ever in 27 years. If you understand football there are a lot of things that we need to do but I can’t divulge that,” he said after Chiefs’ 1-1 draw against Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Hunt added he has not heard anything about former Bafana Bafana and Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter being lined up to replace him, as has been speculated and rumoured.