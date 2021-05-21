Former Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki breaks his silence: ‘The wounds will never close until I die’

Molefi Ntseki has said Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon next year has left him with painful wounds that will remain open for the rest of his life.

Ntseki‚ who was fired almost two months ago after Bafana lost 2-0 to Sudan in a match in which they needed a draw to qualify for next year’s tournament‚ said in an exclusive interview with TimesLive that the resultant pain is still fresh.

“The pain and the disappointment of having failed to qualify are still very fresh with me‚” he said in his first interview since he was sacked by the SA Football Association (Safa).

“If I were to tell you how painful it is‚ I think the wounds will never close until I die. Qualifying for Afcon was something very close to me as a coach‚ as a professional and as a person because I wanted to see myself and my country playing in the tournament under my leadership.