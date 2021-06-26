Soccer

Kasper Dolberg double powers Denmark past Wales into Euro quarters

26 June 2021 - 20:11 By Reuters
Denmark players celebrate after the final whistle.
Denmark players celebrate after the final whistle.
Image: UEFA EURO 2020/Twitter

Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday.

Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area.

He doubled Denmark's advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, ruthlessly pouncing on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross following a galloping run down the right wing from Dolberg's strike partner Braithwaite.

Braithwaite missed a glaring opportunity to add to Denmark's lead but Maehle sealed the win in the 88th minute.

Wales' frustrations spilled over when Harry Wilson was sent off for a wild tackle on Maehle in added time.

Braithwaite finally got the goal he had craved by netting at the death, though he had to wait for the goal to be awarded following a lengthy VAR review.

Denmark head to Baku next Saturday to face either the Netherlands or Czech Republic in the last eight while Wales, who reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016, are heading home. 

MORE:

Dismal scenes for SA football as Royal AM fail to pitch again

As they had promised‚ Royal AM did not turn up to honour their Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion-relegation playoffs match against Richards Bay ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chippa United save PSL status, barring court dramatics

Chippa United have, mathematically and at least for now, retained their status in the DStv Premiership after drawing 1-1 against Richards Bay in the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chippa vow to save their PSL status in clash against Richards Bay

A win against Richards Bay at the Umhlathuze Sports Stadium (3pm) in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional- relegation playoffs on Saturday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Clean sheet kings Italy should conquer Austria in last-16

London — Italy stormed into the last 16 scoring more freely than in past European Championships, but it is their near-impenetrable backline that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Vettel criticises Uefa over 'rainbow' protest refusal

Aston Martin Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel criticised soccer body Uefa on Thursday for the refusal to allow Munich's Allianz stadium to be lit ...
Motoring
2 days ago

What you said: Fans predict Kaizer Chiefs could go all the way in the Caf Champions League

It's crunch time for Amakhosi when they face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on Saturday after securing a 1-0 victory in the first-leg match played ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mnisi says Royal won’t play: ‘The team that finished top of the log is Royal AM’ Soccer
  2. Dismal scenes for SA football as Royal AM fail to pitch again Soccer
  3. Baxter will remain in the stands when Kaizer Chiefs seek history in second leg ... Soccer
  4. Royal AM claim legal basis for not taking the field in playoff against Chippa ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane: 'The biggest pain I got was when I lost my mom' Soccer

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...