SuperSport to broadcast Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly

14 July 2021 - 10:55
Kaizer Chiefs are going for glory.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport has confirmed it will broadcast the highly anticipated Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco‚ on Saturday night.

The pay-per-view sports broadcaster said the match‚ which kicks off at 9pm‚ will be broadcast on Channel 202 in SA‚ channel 205 in Nigeria and channel 225 on the rest of the continent.

“Games on the continent don’t get bigger than this and we are thrilled to showcase Africa’s best in a match of this magnitude. Two of Africa’s super clubs in a major final will no doubt boost fans in these challenging times‚” said SuperSport’s chief executive Marc Jury.

Chiefs will be playing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly. The match has an added interest in SA because the Red Devils are coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

