SuperSport to broadcast Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly
SuperSport has confirmed it will broadcast the highly anticipated Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco‚ on Saturday night.
The pay-per-view sports broadcaster said the match‚ which kicks off at 9pm‚ will be broadcast on Channel 202 in SA‚ channel 205 in Nigeria and channel 225 on the rest of the continent.
“Games on the continent don’t get bigger than this and we are thrilled to showcase Africa’s best in a match of this magnitude. Two of Africa’s super clubs in a major final will no doubt boost fans in these challenging times‚” said SuperSport’s chief executive Marc Jury.
Chiefs will be playing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly. The match has an added interest in SA because the Red Devils are coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Chiefs made it to the final of the Champions League despite having struggled in the entire season in the DStv Premiership where they only confirmed a top eight place on the last day of the domestic campaign.
“Kaizer Chiefs are a mysterious team. Despite occupying a low place in the South African league‚ they qualified for the CAF Champions League final. It is difficult to study them because they score a lot of goals and concede a lot of goals‚” said Jury.
Al Ahly are overwhelming favourites to lift their 10th Champions League title but Chiefs will be motivated by the fact that they overcame vastly experienced Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final stage last month.