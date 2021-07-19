Soccer

WATCH | Fans cringe at ‘awkward’ Pitso Mosimane & Patrice Motsepe Champions League final moment

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 July 2021 - 08:27
Pitso Mosimane and his former boss Patrice Motsepe share an elbow bump during the presentation of the Caf Champions League trophy.
Pitso Mosimane and his former boss Patrice Motsepe share an elbow bump during the presentation of the Caf Champions League trophy.
Image: Twitter

A red card, three goals and an “awkward moment” between a coach and his former boss -  Saturday night’s Caf Champions League final was packed with drama.

Kaizer Chiefs’ impressive bid for a first Champions League title failed at the last hurdle against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

The Soweto giants held out for the first 45 minutes before Happy Mashiane was shown red in first-half added time. Defending champions Al Ahly sensed blood and finished off their opponents in the second half, netting three goals in 21 minutes.

While many in Egypt were celebrating the win, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and his charges walked up to collect their trophy, right past Caf president and his former boss Patrice Motsepe.

Mosimane‚ who became the second-highest winning coach in the competition with his third title‚ walked up to Motsepe, elbow bumped him and bowed his head when given his winner’s medal.

He then left with a distracted and slightly uncomfortable look on his face.

Mosimane has been embroiled in a tense standoff with his former club for months. His representatives revealed in May they received summons from Sundowns demanding to be paid back commission fees related to the coach.

He left the club in September last year to join Al Ahly, just months after extending his contract.

The decision apparently did not go down very well at Chloorkop and the tension between the two parties has been brewing since.

Mosimane was insulted by Sundowns supporters earlier this year ahead of Al Ahly’s Champions League quarterfinal against his former club, and suggested a club official had allowed it to happen.

“They (the supporters) stopped the bus. All these people swearing at me‚ swearing at my mother. I said to myself: ‘What else should I have done for this team (Sundowns) to get the respect.’ But it’s football‚ I understand. And I know the person who did that‚ and the person who’s behind that — just bitter because I left. I had to move on with my life”.

Kaizer Motaung Jr's rallying call to players: Give a magical performance and be crowned kings of Africa

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has issued a rallying call to the players to produce a magical performance against Al Ahly and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane on Chiefs star Mashiane's red card: 'You should not be reckless if you play the cup final'

Al Ahly were hungrier for their 10th Caf Champions League final‚ and ultimately the class of a team who had convincingly reached the final showed ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane has the TL shaking with ‘some people are so poor, all they have is money’ jab

It isn't clear what triggered the tweet which garnered more than 1,000 comments and 28,000 likes, but fans were quick to speculate.
Sport
1 month ago

The gloves are off in the Mosimane v Sundowns feud

Tensions between Pitso Mosimane and former club Sundowns continue to escalate
Sport
1 month ago

Tension between Mosimane and former club Sundowns continues to escalate

Hostilities between Pitso Mosimane and his former club Mamelodi Sundowns continued unabated after his representatives revealed on Monday that they ...
Sport
1 month ago
Pitso Mosimane and his former boss Patrice Motsepe share an elbow bump during the Caf Champions League trophy presentation.
Pitso Mosimane and his former boss Patrice Motsepe share an elbow bump during the Caf Champions League trophy presentation.
Image: Twitter
Pitso Mosimane and his former boss Patrice Motsepe share an elbow bump during the Caf Champions League trophy presentation.
Pitso Mosimane and his former boss Patrice Motsepe share an elbow bump during the Caf Champions League trophy presentation.
Image: Twitter
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  2. 'Who is it for?' Japan captain Maya Yoshida asks in call to lift fan ban Soccer
  3. Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC not televising Chiefs in Champions League final: ... Soccer
  4. Royal AM disciplinary hearing postponed Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs humbled as Pitso enters pantheon of African coaching legends Soccer

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’