WATCH | Fans cringe at ‘awkward’ Pitso Mosimane & Patrice Motsepe Champions League final moment

A red card, three goals and an “awkward moment” between a coach and his former boss - Saturday night’s Caf Champions League final was packed with drama.

Kaizer Chiefs’ impressive bid for a first Champions League title failed at the last hurdle against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

The Soweto giants held out for the first 45 minutes before Happy Mashiane was shown red in first-half added time. Defending champions Al Ahly sensed blood and finished off their opponents in the second half, netting three goals in 21 minutes.

While many in Egypt were celebrating the win, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and his charges walked up to collect their trophy, right past Caf president and his former boss Patrice Motsepe.

Mosimane‚ who became the second-highest winning coach in the competition with his third title‚ walked up to Motsepe, elbow bumped him and bowed his head when given his winner’s medal.

He then left with a distracted and slightly uncomfortable look on his face.