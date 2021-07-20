Soccer

WATCH | Shivambu says Pirates should distance itself from this fan celebrating Al Ahly beating Chiefs

20 July 2021 - 07:00
EFF's Floyd Shivambu weighed in on the man's support of Al Ahly. File photo.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has slammed an Orlando Pirates supporter celebrating an Al Ahly goal against Kaizer Chiefs, saying the club should distance itself from him. 

In a video shared online, the Buccaneers fan can be seen and heard chanting in a foreign language, mimicking Arabic, before Al Ahly scored a goal in the Caf Champions League final match.

Shivambu, who is a long-time Amakhosi supporter, slammed the Orlando Pirates fan for his celebration video.

“What do you call this now? Orlando Pirates must distance itself from people like this ...” said Shivambu. “Football didn’t end yesterday and we won’t forget.”

Amakhosi suffered a 3-0 defeat as Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly secured the 2020/21 Caf Champions League title.

Despite the loss, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said his players hoped fans would give them “the credit they deserve”.

“The lads did unbelievably well to get to where we are now to this final, so I think once the obvious disappointment of the defeat has settled, I think they will get the credit they deserve. Of course, you’re disappointed, massively disappointed. The players in the dressing room are massively disappointed,” Baxter said after the game.

Reacting to Shivambu's post, many said the video was innocent and the fan was showing support for Mosimane. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

