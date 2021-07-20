WATCH | Shivambu says Pirates should distance itself from this fan celebrating Al Ahly beating Chiefs

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has slammed an Orlando Pirates supporter celebrating an Al Ahly goal against Kaizer Chiefs, saying the club should distance itself from him.

In a video shared online, the Buccaneers fan can be seen and heard chanting in a foreign language, mimicking Arabic, before Al Ahly scored a goal in the Caf Champions League final match.

Shivambu, who is a long-time Amakhosi supporter, slammed the Orlando Pirates fan for his celebration video.

“What do you call this now? Orlando Pirates must distance itself from people like this ...” said Shivambu. “Football didn’t end yesterday and we won’t forget.”