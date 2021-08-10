Mamelodi Sundowns have launched kit that has the traditional look of the club from afar‚ but in the finer detail reflects Downs’ five-year anniversary from their 2016 Caf Champions League success and continued continental ambitions.

Downs have not been known to make major changes to their kit from season to season‚ usually adding a few tweaks here and there.

Accessibility and affordability have been a greater priority while the club’s adherence to their origins of having based their colours on Brazil also takes precedence. The club also seems to feel the yellow‚ green and blue colours are resplendent on their own.

The finer detail on the new Downs shirts depict the rivers‚ deserts and mountain ranges found across Africa‚ the club said.

The kit is competitively priced. The men’s replica jersey will retail at R999 in major sports outlets. In comparison‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ new jersey is priced at R1‚200 in retail outlets‚ and R950 from the club’s DigiStore.

A press release quoted Brett Bellinger‚ marketing director at Downs’ kit sponsor and manufacturer PUMA SA‚ saying each shirt features “a unique traditional hand-printed treatment inspired by African art and fashion”.

He said: “Sundowns are known as Bafana Ba style as they always lead the way in pushing both the football and style culture. We believe the striking new kit will ensure Masandawana remain the envy of many fans and provide a strong statement about Mamelodi Sundowns FC’s African roots‚ aspirations and achievements across SA and the continent.