Kaizer Chiefs march organisers believe the club is heeding their demands
Organisers of the Kaizer Chiefs protest march who handed a memorandum of demands to the club in May, have said they are pleased at developments in the south of Johannesburg since then.
Whether addressing some of the demands of the march to the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on Friday, May 14, or already among plans in the pipeline, Amakhosi have put in place a number of measures to bolster the club for the 2021-22 season and beyond.
Many of these are similar to what the marchers of the #KaizerChiefsProtest - started among a group of fans via Twitter - had asked for in their memorandum, including strengthening the club’s administration and making quality signings.
Chiefs, in response to six unprecedented seasons without silverware, have reappointed former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter as head coach. Amakhosi appointed Baxter’s ex-Bafana assistant, also a former national head coach, Molefi Ntseki as head of technical and the academy, and Kaizer Motaung Junior to the new post of sporting director.
Their high-profile signings have included Keagan Dolly, Cole Alexander, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sifiso Hlanti, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Phathutshedzo Nange.
“We were talking about it on one of our [WhatsApp] groups that it seems like Kaizer Chiefs have reacted to the majority of things we asked for,” said Papi Mosothoane (35), from Soweto, who read out the memorandum at the march.
“If you look at the kind of signings, I know people will always complain because they want a certain player here and here, but I think Chiefs did exactly what we asked for.
“We had said that from the moment Baxter came [previously in 2012] there were good signings, but when he left there was nothing done afterwards. But now it looks like they are getting there.
“Even though there is one point we were complaining about, which is about the age group. Personally, though [Chiefs fans] were complaining about the renewal of Itumeleng Khune and Bernard Parker’s contract based on age, what I was trying to show everybody was that the team cannot just let all the experienced and senior players go.
“Because there are players coming in who need to learn how things are done at Chiefs. So, so far so good for me.”
One of the protesters’ demands was that Chiefs appoint a “general manager/CEO”. Ntseki’s and Motaung Junior’s combined technical appointments came close to answering that call.
The #KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest, where a memorandum of grievances was handed by supporters to @KaizerChiefs management, including Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Junior and Kemiso Motaung pic.twitter.com/c4qvrNFEHA— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) May 14, 2021
In fact, when Ntseki was hired, club chairman Kaizer Motaung directly responded to the complaints of the marchers saying it “addressed some of the concerns raised by the supporters”.
“It’s similar to what we asked for. And another good things is that Baxter worked with Molefi Ntseki before, and Molefi Ntseki also worked with [Chiefs assistant] Arthur Zwane [also as Bafana head and assistant coaches],” Mosothoane said.
“I think they are really trying to bring the club back to where we want it to be, though it can’t be done overnight.”
Mosothoane said the concern was not that Chiefs in the last six years did not sign players, but that it was the quality of those signings that needed improving. He said that aspect has improved dramatically in the 2021-22 preseason, including headline acquisition Keagan Dolly.
“Even if you look at this guy Cole Alexander, I can guarantee you he’s a very hard-working footballer and he understands the game. Just watching him in the Carling Black Label [preseason match against Orlando Pirate], for two minutes he’s in the box attacking, for another two minutes he’s in the box defending.
An organiser of the #KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest, Mohau Tlali, explains how Friday's march started by fans to the @KaizerChiefs Village in Naturena to hand a memorandum to management expressing grievances pic.twitter.com/FdG7slB6Z7— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) May 14, 2021
“With Mabiliso, the age factor was what we wanted. He’s a young left-back and has already played at the Olympics.
“Even the experience of Sifiso Hlanti, and then you have a PSL defender of the season in Njabulo Ngcobo from Swallows – that’s the quality that we have been asking for.”
Another march organiser, Mohau Tlali (29), also from Soweto, said it does seem some of the protest concerns have been addressed.
“With the small changes they have made so far, the guys are happy,” he said.
“We are still waiting for them to maybe sign some more players, but so far so good. I think they were still trying to get Sipho Mbule or Teboho Mokoena, though I don’t think SuperSport United will allow it.
“But with Mabiliso, Ngcobo, Dolly, Alexander, I think they have made an effort this time around unlike buying those cheap players.”