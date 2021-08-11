Kaizer Chiefs march organisers believe the club is heeding their demands

“We were talking about it on one of our [WhatsApp] groups that it seems like Kaizer Chiefs have reacted to the majority of things we asked for,” said Papi Mosothoane (35), from Soweto, who read out the memorandum at the march.

“If you look at the kind of signings, I know people will always complain because they want a certain player here and here, but I think Chiefs did exactly what we asked for.

“We had said that from the moment Baxter came [previously in 2012] there were good signings, but when he left there was nothing done afterwards. But now it looks like they are getting there.

“Even though there is one point we were complaining about, which is about the age group. Personally, though [Chiefs fans] were complaining about the renewal of Itumeleng Khune and Bernard Parker’s contract based on age, what I was trying to show everybody was that the team cannot just let all the experienced and senior players go.

“Because there are players coming in who need to learn how things are done at Chiefs. So, so far so good for me.”

One of the protesters’ demands was that Chiefs appoint a “general manager/CEO”. Ntseki’s and Motaung Junior’s combined technical appointments came close to answering that call.