Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says new signing Keagan Dolly's best is yet to come

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
16 August 2021 - 18:13
A lot is expected from new Kaizer Chiefs arrival Keagan Dolly this season.
Image: TWITTET/KAIZER CHIEFS

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says new signing Keagan Dolly's best is yet to come.

Chiefs signed the 28-year-old Bafana Bafana and former Mamelodi Sundowns star last month and a lot is expected from him.

Baxter introduced him into the fray on Sunday when Chiefs played Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 quarterfinal match they went on to lose on penalties.

“Keagan has been excellent in training in short bursts. Keagan has not played games in a while, he is not in the shape that he wants to be able to give his best,” Baxter said. “But he  remains a good player and this means he sees things quickly, his passing is good, his strike of the ball is good and we wanted to give him half an hour or so [against Sundowns on Sunday].

“But he went on and gave me more than that [the game went into extra time and eventually penalties]. But I think as soon as gets his match tempo, as soon as he gets his match weight, as soon as he gets a little bit more game time under his belt, then he will be a great addition to Kaizer Chiefs.”

The Bafana left-wing star — who spent the past four-and-a-half seasons with Montpellier in Ligue 1‚ where his progress was hampered by injuries — is one of the biggest transfers of the 2021-22 Premier Soccer League preseason.

