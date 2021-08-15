Soccer
End of the road for Bloemfontein Celtic
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Bloemfontein Celtic, famously one of the best-supported clubs in the DStv Premiership, are to join those relegated to the scrap pile when an official announcement is made by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this week.
The PSL have called a press conference on Tuesday at their Parktown offices, where the league will address, "1. Legal Matters, 2. The sale of clubs; 3. The 2021/22 season", the league said in a statement yesterday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.