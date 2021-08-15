Soccer

End of the road for Bloemfontein Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic, famously one of the best-supported clubs in the DStv Premiership, are to join those relegated to the scrap pile when an official announcement is made by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this week.



The PSL have called a press conference on Tuesday at their Parktown offices, where the league will address, "1. Legal Matters, 2. The sale of clubs; 3. The 2021/22 season", the league said in a statement yesterday...