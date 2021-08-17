Tension escalates at MamKhize's Royal AM as Bloemfontein Celtic arrive in KwaZulu-Natal

The future is uncertain for over 30 players and technical staff members who were with Royal AM in the GladAfrica Championship last season.

The Durban club’s GladAfrica Championship status was sold to Limpopo club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) after Royal owner Shaun Mpisane bought top-flight club Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend.

A TimesLIVE insider at Royal said those who were with the club last season are facing anxious times as Celtic arrived in Pietermaritzburg on Monday night to form a new team that will campaign in the DStv Premiership with its first league fixture against Swallows FC in Soweto on Sunday.

“It’s been a hive of activity at the club house (Pietermaritzburg) as we have been trying to accommodate all the Celtic staff that arrived late on Monday.

"We went to bed around 11pm on Monday night trying to make sure that everyone is settled.

“What is not clear is what will happen to the players that played for Royal AM last season.

"I guess we’ll know late this week as everyone will be given a chance to trial at the new team that will campaign in the top flight.

“The (Royal) players who might not make it into the team (Royal in the Premiership) might be offered to join TTM, but that I can’t be 100% certain will be easy as some may not want to leave KwaZulu-Natal to settle in Limpopo with TTM.