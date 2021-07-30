Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Reject? Who? Me?

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
30 July 2021 - 07:36
Chiefs have confirmed the signings of out-of-contract players Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.
Image: TWITTET/KAIZER CHIEFS

Keagan Dolly is back in town and went one-on-one with our host, BBK. He breathes fire about his new home Kaizer Chiefs, reuniting with the components of the CBD, rejecting offers from elsewhere and what he aims to do to return glory days to Amakhosi.  

Here is what he had to say: 

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production

