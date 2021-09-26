Arrows coach Seema offers his views on Sundowns: 'I do not think they are unbeatable'

The Mamelodi Sundowns machine might be purring like a content cat at the moment but Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema is certainly not quaking in his boots as he prepares to face the Pretoria side on Tuesday evening.

The irrepressible premiership leaders effortlessly brushed past Orlando Pirates in a comfortable 2-0 win in the league at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and they have now turned their sights to the first cup competition of the new season, the MTN8.

The Brazilians certainly have an intimidating look about them in these opening weeks of the campaign as they are unbeaten in all competitions, and are yet to concede a goal in the league in five outings. They are now only one game away from reaching the MTN8 final, but in their path stands a resolute Arrows side that strongly believes that they are not invincible.

The two sides meet in a second leg semifinal at Lucas Moripe on Tuesday evening - they drew the first leg 1-1 in Durban - and Seema is convinced that while Arrows will troop onto the pitch as underdogs, they have enough in the tank to surprise the star-studded Sundowns.

“I think each and every team when they are facing an opponent, they are expecting to win the match,” Seema said on Sunday afternoon.

"[It boils down to] how you apply yourself on the day and how the opponent applies themselves against you. It would be suicidal for us to go into the match [thinking] that we are just going there to honour the game.

“So I do not think that they are unbeatable. I think [we have a chance] as long as we are competing with 11 against 11.

“Sundowns have had moments where they were defending and you could see that 'OK, maybe the opponent did not have a little bit of luck here.' And if luck is on your side on the day, then maybe you can convert the chances [you create], and then let us see how Sundowns will react.”

Seema has reason to be confident as Arrows led from the sixth minute when the two teams met in the first leg after Nqobeko Dlamini scored from range last month.

It took a late strike from Slovak Pavol Safranko to finally level matters with just five minutes to go in the match. The away goal could prove to be priceless for Sundowns.

Seema said Sundowns will face a lot of challenges this season.

“I think it is too early for me to say Sundowns is unbeatable,” Seema continued.

“They will still get a lot of challenges and teams will try to compete [against them]. I think one or two surprises will come their way and maybe other teams will take a leaf from that book.”

Swallows FC face Cape Town City in the other semifinal on Wednesday night after drawing their first leg 0-0.